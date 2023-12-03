Browns vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns (7-4) visit the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Before the Rams meet the Browns, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Browns vs. Rams Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Rams
|3.5
|40.5
|-190
|+155
Browns vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats
Cleveland Browns
- The Browns have combined with their opponents to score more than 40.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The average over/under for Cleveland's contests this season is 38.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Browns have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Browns have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won two of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average total of 45.1, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Rams are 4-5-2 against the spread this season.
- The Rams have won 80% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-1).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
Rams vs. Browns Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Rams
|21.1
|19
|21.3
|15
|45.1
|6
|11
|Browns
|21.7
|18
|19
|5
|38.6
|5
|11
Browns vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends
Browns
- In its last three games, Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- The Browns have hit the over twice in their past three contests.
- The Rams have been outscored by two points this season (0.2 points per game), while the Browns have put up 30 more points than their opponents (2.7 per game).
Rams
- Over its last three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- Los Angeles has hit the over once in its past three games.
- The Rams have a negative point differential on the season (-2 total points, -0.2 per game), while the Browns have scored 30 more points than their opponents (2.7 per game).
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|38.6
|38.6
|38.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.5
|21.8
|21.2
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|5-1-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-1
|0-5-1
|5-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.1
|46.8
|43.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.7
|25.8
|23.8
|ATS Record
|4-5-2
|1-3-1
|3-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-0
|1-4-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|2-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-2
|1-3
