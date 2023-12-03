A pair of squads at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (second in the Eastern Conference at 16-4-3) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (15th in the Eastern Conference at 8-13-4), square off on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+.

In the past 10 outings for the Blue Jackets, their offense has put up 32 goals while their defense has allowed 29 (they have a 4-6-0 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with four goals (13.8% success rate).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will win Sunday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-300)

Bruins (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 8-13-4.

Columbus has earned seven points (2-5-3) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has three points (1-6-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals 14 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (7-4-3).

This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in six games has a record of 4-0-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 8th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.92 23rd 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.36 22nd 12th 32 Shots 30.1 20th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 12th 21.92% Power Play % 13.33% 26th 3rd 88.51% Penalty Kill % 88.57% 2nd

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

