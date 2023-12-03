David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're looking for Njoku's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Njoku's season stats include 492 yards on 51 receptions (9.6 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 78 times.

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 47 Rec; 765 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 78 51 492 363 2 9.6

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0

