When David Njoku hits the gridiron for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 13 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has caught 51 passes on 78 targets for 492 yards and two scores, averaging 44.7 yards per game.

Njoku has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0

