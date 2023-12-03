Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
Should you wager on Dmitri Voronkov to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Voronkov stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|8:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.