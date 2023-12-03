The Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams are slated to play in a Week 13 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Elijah Moore hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has grabbed 43 passes for 418 yards (38 per game) and one score this season.

Moore, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5 2 30 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 2 14 0 Week 10 @Ravens 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Steelers 7 6 60 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 3 44 0

