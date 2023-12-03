Will Jake Bean find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

Bean has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

