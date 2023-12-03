Johnny Gaudreau will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins face off on Sunday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Gaudreau's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Gaudreau has a goal in three of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gaudreau has a point in 10 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 25 games this year, Gaudreau has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Gaudreau's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 4 13 Points 2 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

