Will Kareem Hunt Score a Touchdown Against the Rams in Week 13?
The Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play in a Week 13 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.
Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Hunt has taken 89 carries for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Hunt has also caught nine passes for 59 yards (6.6 per game) .
- Hunt has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in five games in all.
Kareem Hunt Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Titans
|5
|13
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|12
|47
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|10
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|14
|55
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|14
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|10
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|12
|36
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|7
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
