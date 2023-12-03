Will Mathieu Olivier Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mathieu Olivier find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Olivier stats and insights
- Olivier is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Olivier has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Olivier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|8:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:00
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:10
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
