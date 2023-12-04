For their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) at TIAA Bank Field on Monday, December 4 at 8:15 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) have 13 players on the injury report.

Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bengals are coming off of a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the score of 16-10.

The Jaguars head into this matchup following a 24-21 win over the Houston Texans in their last game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trey Hendrickson DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Wilson LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice B.J. Hill DT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Out Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jay Tufele DT Illness Questionable Drew Sample TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Tanner Hudson TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Wrist Full Participation In Practice D'Ante Smith OT Knee Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Questionable Luke Farrell TE Toe Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable

Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Jaguars or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals have been struggling defensively, ranking worst with 389.3 total yards surrendered per game. They have been more effective offensively, regstering 291.7 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals are posting 19.3 points per contest (23rd-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL defensively (22 points given up per game).

From an offensive angle, the Bengals are compiling 215.9 passing yards per game (19th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on defense (249.6 passing yards given up per game).

In terms of rushing, this season has been ugly for Cincinnati on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up just 75.8 rushing yards per game (worst) and allowing 139.6 rushing yards per game (second-worst).

The Bengals have generated 19 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over nine times, leading to a +10 turnover margin, which ranks second-best in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-10)

Jaguars (-10) Moneyline: Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375)

Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375) Total: 40 points

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.