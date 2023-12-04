Will Bryan Rust find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in eight of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rust has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 23:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:44 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 2 2 0 19:15 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:49 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Away W 2-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

