Will Drew Sample Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Drew Sample was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 13. Seeking Sample's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 13, Sample has 11 receptions for 82 yards -- 7.5 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 14 occasions.
Drew Sample Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week:
- Tanner Hudson (FP/finger): 22 Rec; 193 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tee Higgins (LP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Sample 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|14
|11
|82
|83
|2
|7.5
Sample Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Rams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|4
|3
|30
|1
|Week 10
|Texans
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|1
|1
|11
|1
