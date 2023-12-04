Erik Karlsson Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flyers - December 4
Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thinking about a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Erik Karlsson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)
Karlsson Season Stats Insights
- In 23 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.
- Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Karlsson has a point in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.
- Karlsson has an assist in 10 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Karlsson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.
Karlsson Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|23
|Games
|3
|19
|Points
|4
|6
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|3
