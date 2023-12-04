Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thinking about a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 10 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Karlsson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 3 19 Points 4 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

