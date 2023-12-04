In the upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Evgeni Malkin to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

Malkin has scored in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Malkin has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Malkin's shooting percentage is 16.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:20 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:25 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 5-3

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

