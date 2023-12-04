Will Jake Guentzel Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 4?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake Guentzel score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Guentzel stats and insights
- In seven of 23 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken three shots and scored two goals.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 69 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Guentzel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|2
|2
|0
|25:46
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:39
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.