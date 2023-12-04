Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a difficult matchup in Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are giving up the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 87.4 per game.

This season, Mixon has collected a team-high 621 yards on 161 attempts (56.5 ypg), with four rushing TDs. In addition, Mixon has collected 232 receiving yards (21.1 ypg) on 33 catches, with one receiving TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mixon and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mixon vs. the Jaguars

Mixon vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 67 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 67 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Jaguars this season.

Mixon will face the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense this week. The Jaguars give up 87.4 yards on the ground per contest.

The Jaguars have the No. 7 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up seven this season (0.6 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mixon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his 11 opportunities this season (45.5%).

The Bengals, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.9% of the time while running 35.1%.

He has handled 73.2% of his team's 220 rushing attempts this season (161).

Mixon has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 23.8% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 26 carries in the red zone (89.7% of his team's 29 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.