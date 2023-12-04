Will Marcus Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 4?
Can we count on Marcus Pettersson scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Pettersson has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|W 5-3
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
