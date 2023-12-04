Monday's NHL schedule features a contest between the favored Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2, -135 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Trends

The Penguins have gone 5-9 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Flyers have been made the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Pittsburgh has not played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Philadelphia has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 3-7-0 6.5 2.60 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.60 2.50 0 0.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 8-2 3-6-1 6.2 2.60 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.60 2.40 6 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 1-4 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-4 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

