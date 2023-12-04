The Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2), losers of three home games in a row, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-125) Flyers (+105) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been favored on the moneyline 14 times this season, and have finished 5-9 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 5-8 (winning only 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins vs. Flyers Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 72 (17th) Goals 70 (22nd) 60 (6th) Goals Allowed 69 (14th) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 11 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (7th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its past 10 games.

Pittsburgh went over in three of its past 10 games.

The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Penguins offense's 72 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.

On defense, the Penguins are one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 60 goals to rank sixth.

With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

