Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Flyers on December 4, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jake Guentzel, Travis Konecny and others are available in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Penguins vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 27 points in 23 games (nine goals and 18 assists).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 23 games, with 14 goals and 11 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Evgeni Malkin has 21 total points for Pittsburgh, with 10 goals and 11 assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Konecny's 18 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has 12 goals and six assists in 24 games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sean Couturier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)
Sean Couturier has collected 16 points this season, with five goals and 11 assists.
Couturier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
