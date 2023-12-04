Reilly Smith will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. Looking to bet on Smith's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Reilly Smith vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this season over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Smith has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 3 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

