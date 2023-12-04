The Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby included, will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Crosby against the Flyers, we have plenty of info to help.

Sidney Crosby vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby's plus-minus this season, in 19:21 per game on the ice, is +13.

In 10 of 23 games this season, Crosby has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 18 of 23 games this year, Crosby has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 23 games played.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Crosby goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Crosby having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 4 25 Points 4 14 Goals 2 11 Assists 2

