How to Watch Primeira Liga, Women's College Soccer, Campeonato Uruguayo Primera & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The outings in a Monday soccer lineup sure to please include the Primeira Liga match featuring SCP squaring off against Gil Vicente.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Primeira Liga: SCP vs Gil Vicente
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Florida State vs Stanford
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Defensor Sporting
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
