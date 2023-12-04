Will Tee Higgins pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Higgins has reeled in 27 passes on 51 targets for 328 yards and two TDs, averaging 46.9 yards per game.

In one of seven games this season, Higgins has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tee Higgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0

