In the Week 13 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Trenton Irwin hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Irwin has 216 yards receiving on 17 receptions (23 targets), with one TD, averaging 27 yards per game.

Irwin, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Trenton Irwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 25 0

