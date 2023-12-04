Will Vinnie Hinostroza Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 4?
Can we anticipate Vinnie Hinostroza lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Hinostroza stats and insights
- Hinostroza has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).
- Hinostroza has no points on the power play.
- Hinostroza averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Hinostroza recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|3:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|7:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|10:30
|Away
|W 10-2
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
