Can we anticipate Vinnie Hinostroza lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).

Hinostroza has no points on the power play.

Hinostroza averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Hinostroza recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 4-3 SO 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 1-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 3:49 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 7:37 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:23 Home W 4-0 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 10:30 Away W 10-2

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

