Monday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0) and Penn State Lady Lions (7-1) squaring off at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of West Virginia, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 4.

The Mountaineers enter this contest after a 90-50 victory against Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 70, Penn State 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers took down the No. 135-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Charlotte 49ers, 84-56, on November 24, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Mountaineers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 135) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 152) on November 25

71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 181) on November 11

54-51 over George Washington (No. 194) on November 23

94-40 at home over Youngstown State (No. 285) on November 19

West Virginia Leaders

Jordan Harrison: 13.0 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.0 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) JJ Quinerly: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

17.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

12.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 57.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 57.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 26.7 points per game with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and give up 50.4 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

