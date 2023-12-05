The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Boqvist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist stats and insights

  • Boqvist is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Boqvist has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have allowed 48 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:42 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

