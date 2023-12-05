When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexandre Texier score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

  • Texier has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Texier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 48 total goals (2.3 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

