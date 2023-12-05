How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, December 5, with the Kings unbeaten in nine consecutive away games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Kings and Blue Jackets meet.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Kings vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 87 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 74 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|24
|1
|18
|19
|7
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|26
|13
|5
|18
|9
|12
|55.7%
|Ivan Provorov
|26
|2
|13
|15
|14
|5
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|26
|3
|10
|13
|11
|8
|0%
|Kirill Marchenko
|24
|7
|6
|13
|6
|14
|16.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 48 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the fewest in league play.
- The Kings' 81 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fifth in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kings have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|21
|8
|14
|22
|5
|7
|100%
|Trevor Moore
|21
|12
|8
|20
|8
|11
|20%
|Anze Kopitar
|21
|10
|10
|20
|7
|9
|55.6%
|Kevin Fiala
|21
|6
|14
|20
|16
|9
|30.8%
|Quinton Byfield
|21
|6
|12
|18
|1
|10
|37.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.