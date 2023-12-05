The Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3), winners of nine road games in a row, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-225) Blue Jackets (+180) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won seven of the 22 games, or 31.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has gone 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 35.7% chance to win.

Columbus has played 17 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Kings Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 81 (5th) Goals 74 (15th) 48 (1st) Goals Allowed 87 (28th) 15 (17th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (3rd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Columbus went 7-3-0 against the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.

Columbus has hit the over in three of its last 10 outings.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

Over their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 87 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

They have a -13 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

