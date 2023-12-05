Will David Jiricek score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

  • Jiricek has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • Jiricek has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:23 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

