Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 5?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Voronkov stats and insights
- Voronkov has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 20.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 48 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|8:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Home
|L 3-2
Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
