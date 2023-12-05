Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Prop bets for Provorov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ivan Provorov vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Provorov has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 23:00 on the ice per game.

In two of 26 games this year, Provorov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 14 of 26 games this year, Provorov has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 12 of 26 games this year, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Provorov's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Provorov has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Provorov Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 48 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 26 Games 2 15 Points 2 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

