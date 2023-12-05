The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Johnny Gaudreau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Gaudreau has picked up four assists on the power play.

Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:57 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:23 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:51 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

