Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 5?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Danforth a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- Danforth has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Danforth has zero points on the power play.
- Danforth averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have allowed 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-2
Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
