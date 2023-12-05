The Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3) will aim to continue a nine-game road win streak when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.

The Blue Jackets have totaled 30 goals over their past 10 outings, while giving up 28 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in four power-play goals (13.8%). They are 4-6-0 over those contests.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Kings 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)

Kings (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Kings Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 8-14-4.

Columbus has earned seven points (2-5-3) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

When Columbus has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-6-1 record).

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in 14 games, earning 17 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in six games and registered 10 points with a record of 4-0-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 18 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 1st 3.86 Goals Scored 2.85 24th 1st 2.29 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 7th 32.7 Shots 29.9 21st 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 29th 17th 19.74% Power Play % 12.66% 27th 1st 89.71% Penalty Kill % 86.84% 4th

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

