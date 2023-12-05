Can we expect Mathieu Olivier finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olivier stats and insights

Olivier is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Olivier has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 48 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-4 OT 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:00 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:10 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.