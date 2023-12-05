Patrik Laine will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings play on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Laine's props? Here is some information to help you.

Patrik Laine vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Laine Season Stats Insights

Laine's plus-minus this season, in 14:03 per game on the ice, is -9.

In five of 16 games this year, Laine has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Laine has a point in seven games this season through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of 16 contests this year, Laine has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Laine goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Laine going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 16 Games 2 7 Points 3 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

