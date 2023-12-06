Will Bryan Rust light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in eight of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rust has no points on the power play.

Rust's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 93 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 23:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:44 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 2 2 0 19:15 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:49 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.