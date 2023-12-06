On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (14-6) at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSFL.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSFL

BSOH and BSFL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Cavaliers score 110.8 points per game (25th in the NBA) and give up 111.2 (eighth in the league) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

The Magic have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 114.3 points per game, 15th in the league, and are allowing 110 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

These teams score 225.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 221.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland is 8-12-0 ATS this season.

Orlando has put together a 15-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1300 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

