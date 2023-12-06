The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) face the Orlando Magic (14-6) on December 6, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 7-4 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.

The Cavaliers record only 0.8 more points per game (110.8) than the Magic give up (110).

Cleveland is 6-5 when scoring more than 110 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have been worse at home this year, putting up 108.4 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.

Defensively Cleveland has been better in home games this year, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Cavaliers are sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (10.7) than in road games (11.2). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

Cavaliers Injuries