The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, face off versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 110-101 win over the Pistons (his previous game) Mitchell posted 20 points, four assists and two steals.

Let's break down Mitchell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.1 24.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.3 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.1 PRA -- 37.6 34.7 PR -- 32.4 29.6 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Magic

Mitchell has taken 21.0 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 18.0% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 19.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.8.

The Magic allow 110 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic have conceded 39.9 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

Giving up 23.5 assists per contest, the Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 11.8 makes per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 41 43 5 4 5 1 0 12/2/2022 37 34 2 1 7 1 1 10/26/2022 37 14 4 8 1 0 2

