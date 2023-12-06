For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Drew O'Connor a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 93 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:29 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

