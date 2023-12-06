Erik Karlsson will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Wednesday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Karlsson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Erik Karlsson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 24 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 12 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 10 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 3 19 Points 5 6 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

