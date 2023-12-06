Evan Mobley's Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 110-101 win over the Pistons (his previous game) Mobley put up six points and 11 rebounds.

Let's break down Mobley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.0 15.9 Rebounds 10.5 10.8 11.2 Assists -- 3.0 3.0 PRA -- 29.8 30.1 PR -- 26.8 27.1



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Magic

Mobley is responsible for attempting 13.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

Mobley's opponents, the Magic, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.8 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Magic give up 110.0 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic give up 39.9 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

The Magic give up 23.5 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Evan Mobley vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 35 14 7 4 1 1 1 12/2/2022 38 19 13 4 1 2 1 10/26/2022 34 22 3 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.