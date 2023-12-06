Evgeni Malkin will be among those in action Wednesday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. If you're considering a bet on Malkin against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Malkin has averaged 18:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Malkin has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Malkin has a point in 14 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Malkin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Malkin has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Malkin Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 4 21 Points 4 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

