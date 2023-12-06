In the upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Jeff Carter to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carter stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Carter scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Carter has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.