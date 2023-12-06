Can we count on Joona Koppanen scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joona Koppanen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Koppanen 2022-23 stats and insights

Koppanen did not score in five games last season.

Koppanen produced no points on the power play last season.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.