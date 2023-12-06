Can we count on Joona Koppanen scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Joona Koppanen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Koppanen 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Koppanen did not score in five games last season.
  • Koppanen produced no points on the power play last season.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

